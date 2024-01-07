Cachar (Assam) [India], January 7 (ANI): In a joint operation, police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Sunday seized 20,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 4 crore in Assam's Cachar district and arrested two drug peddlers, officials said.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district said that, based on specific intelligence input, an operation was conducted on Sunday against the transportation of illegal drugs in the Silchar area.

"Cachar district police and B/147 BN CRPF arrested two persons with 20,000 yaba tablets. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 4 crore," Numal Mahatta said.

The arrested persons were identified as Samsuddin Borbhuyan (30) and Samim Ahmed Borbhuyan (30). Further investigation is on.

Earlier in a joint operation with Manipur Police, Assam Rifles recovered over 1 kg of psychotropic drug WY tablets and apprehended one person, officials said on Saturday. As per officials, the seizure was made on Friday.

"A total of 1.137 kg of psychotropic drug WY tablets of approximate cost Rs 1.5 crore was recovered from the bordering area of Assam and Manipur," they said.

The apprehended person, along with the seized drugs, was handed over to Jiribam Police for further investigation and legal proceedings. An investigation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

