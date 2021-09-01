Mumbai, Sep 1 (PTI) The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police has arrested two persons for alleged possession of 100 gm of cocaine worth Rs 30 lakh in suburban Trombay here, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the ANC's Ghatkopar unit raided a house at Cheeta Camp on Tuesday evening, and nabbed Wadala resident Sanjay Chaturvedi (40) and Felix Imangvel (21), a resident of Navi Mumbai, the official said.

The ANC team seized 100 gm of the contraband from the accused, he said.

Chaturvedi worked as a driver with cab service company, and investigations have revealed that he used to purchase 20 to 30 gm of cocaine from African drug suppliers regularly and sell it to his clients in south Mumbai, the official said.

The duo is involved in smuggling, transportation and distribution of cocaine in the city and neighbouring suburbs, he said.

