Mumbai, Aug 25 (PTI) A two-hour traffic block will be enforced on a part of Mumbai-Pune Expressway between noon and 2pm on Friday for infrastructure works, a Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation official said.

As per an MSRDC release, the traffic block is being operated for the erection of an overhead gantry (metal frame used as support) close to Kiwale village near Pune.

"Traffic between Kiwale and Talegaon toll naka will be diverted to old Mumbai-Pune highway via Somatane. Motorists can dial Expressway helpline number 9822498224 or highway police helpline number 9833498334 for emergency assistance during the journey," the release said.

