Uttarkashi (U'khand), Dec 6 (PTI) Two houses were gutted in a fire at the remote Gangad village in the district's Mori block on Tuesday, an official said.

Six sheep kept in one of the houses were also charred to death.

The fire broke out in one house and spread to the adjacent one, District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela said.

Rescue teams have been rushed to the spot but it will take time for them to reach the remote village. The extent of damage can only be assessed once they reach, he said.

There is so far no report of any human casualty, he added.

District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said the house of one Munna Singh and another adjoining it were gutted in the blaze. Six sheep in Singh's house died in the fire.

However, the people living in the houses had moved to safety, he added.

