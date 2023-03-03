New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Two snatchers who operated interstate have been arrested from the Shahdara district of the national capital, Delhi Police said on Friday.

The arrests happened a few days ago

Also Read | #Lucknow: Treatment & Tests at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Delhi Police tracked via CCTV visuals for 25 km the route taken by the snatchers.

"Delhi police arrested two inter-state snatchers after tracking their 25 km route through CCTV visuals. Snatchers were released from jail a month ago and had committed a crime again in Delhi," said Rohit Meena, DCP Shahdara.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Shailendra Kumar Maitreya, DIG Prisons, Demoted to Superintendent Rank After Finding Irregularities in His Promotion.

A few days ago Delhi police launched an operation against the two snatchers and nabbed them from Shahdara district, police said

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)