Sultanpur (UP), Aug 1 (PTI) The bodies of two 'kanwariyas' who had drowned in a pond here were pulled out, police have said.

Akhandnagar SHO Santosh Kumar Singh said the two kanwariyas entered the pond at Shivdhaam Belvai to take a bath late on Sunday. They drowned after slipping into the deep waters.

Also Read | Twitter: ‘X’ Sign Removed from San Francisco Headquarters.

The victims have been identified as 18-year-old Anand Upadhyay and 23-year-old Mohit, both residents of Jaunpur district.

Singh said the bodies were pulled out on Monday with the help of divers and taken to the local community health centre where doctors confirmed their deaths.

Also Read | Thane Crane Crash Photos and Videos: 15 Workers Killed After Crane Crashes on Girder During Samruddhi Expressway Construction in Shahpur.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)