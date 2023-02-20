New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Two key ecological sites in the Yamuna riverfront area in Delhi are likely to host a G20 event each in March to promote conservation of nature and biodiversity and emphasise on sustainability - a focus area for India during its yearlong presidency of the influential bloc, officials said on Monday.

While Asita East will host a birdwatching event, a cultural programme will be organised at ‘Baansera' - city's first bamboo theme park, they said.

Also Read | Tony Jesudasan Dies: Reliance Group's Key Lieutenant Passes Away at 71.

India assumed the presidency of the G20 on December 1 last year. Over 200 meetings at 55 locations across the country will be held during this period. It will culminate with a summit in the national capital in September this year.

Sustainability and an environmentally conscious lifestyle are among the focus areas for India under the annual presidency.

Also Read | EPFO Added 14.93 Lakh Members in December 2022, Says Labour Ministry.

Senior officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said, "preparations are in full swing" for the two G20 events to be held tentatively on March 4 and 11.

"The first event has been planned at Asita East and the second one at 'Baansera'. Both events will showcase nature and lay emphasis on the ethos of sustainability, which is also in line with India's vision under its G20 presidency," a senior official told PTI.

Famous for its bountiful nature cover that attracts large flocks of migratory birds, G20 delegates will visit Asita East and enjoy birdwatching, officials said.

This Asita East project on Yamuna river was inaugurated by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena last September. It aims at restoring the ecological character of the flood plains and creating a public green space.

According to DDA, the project is spread over 197 hectares of land, out of which 90 hectares is with the Delhi Development Authority and the remaining falls under the jurisdiction of Uttar Pradesh's irrigation department.

Official sources said the LG is undertaking a regular review of the two sites and is likely to be present during the first event.

"For the second event, planed to be held on March 11 at 'Baansera', the delegates will attend a cultural programme in the lap of nature. They will sit in a lawn area surrounded by bamboos. Even the railings there have been made up of bamboos," another senior official said.

A large number of a special variety of bamboo saplings have been planted in the park, he said.

Aiming to enhance the ecological character of Yamuna floodplains and to make it attractive as a recreational and cultural venue, Saxena laid the foundation stone of 'Baansera' last August. The plantation of bamboos on a large scale will help address the capital's problem of air pollution significantly. Bamboos produces about 30 per cent more oxygen even as it consumes far less water and enriches the soil, Saxena had said.

On the day of foundation-laying, DDA officials had said more than 25,000 special variety saplings brought from Assam will be planted in the bamboo park. The park will achieve the purpose of augmenting the much-needed public spaces in the capital on one hand, and also ensure that the rich biodiversity of the flood plane is preserved and maintained, the DDA had said.

The city's first-of-its-kind initiative has been named 'Baansera' as derived from the Hindi word 'Basera' meaning abode.

The floodplain and riverbed have often been "subjected to encroachments and unauthorised construction", resulting in a "grave assault" on the very existence of Yamuna as a river, the urban body had said.

For further ecological restoration, a stretch of about 22 km along the Yamuna - from Wazirabad Barrage to Okhla Barrage, has been divided into 10 parts.

"Most of the 10 projects are under advanced stages, including on the stretch which includes the Qudsiya Ghat. Our efforts is to rejuvenate Yamuna floodplains as its a fragile ecological site. And, the projects are in consonance with a 2015 order by the NGT (National Green Tribunal)," the official said, adding, "encroachment has been, and still is the main issue in executing these projects".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)