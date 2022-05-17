Bikaner, May 17 (PTI) Two persons were killed and 22 others injured when a bus collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the early hours near Ramsara Bigga village under Sridungargarh tehsil when the sleeper bus was on its way to Bikaner from Jaipur, they said.

Also Read | Dengue Outbreak: Uttar Pradesh on Alert Over Rising Number of Dengue Cases.

The deceased were identified as bus driver Sawant Singh and truck cleaner Shyah Mohammad, police said.

The injured people were admitted to a nearby hospital, they said.

Also Read | Dell Launches G15 Series Laptops in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)