Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Two persons were killed after a portion of a house collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior due to heavy rain, officials said on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as cousins Ritesh and Radha. "A part of the house collapsed due to heavy rain, resulting in the death of two cousins," CSP Kiran Ahirwar told ANI.

A neighbour said the two were standing on the balcony when the structure gave way, burying them under the debris.

"The incident happened around 5:30 pm yesterday. The injured were taken to the hospital, where they were declared dead. The District Magistrate and administration officials reached the spot and were requested to clear the debris," the neighbour said.

In another incident that occurred on July 28, a nine-year-old boy died after life after a school gate collapsed in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, reportedly due to its dilapidated condition.

District Collector Pratap Singh Nathawat said that the boy was at the school to pick up his sister when the main gate collapsed. One girl suffered multiple head injuries, and a teacher sustained a fractured leg," he said, adding that orders have been given to suspend the Gram Vikas Adhikari with immediate effect. (ANI)

