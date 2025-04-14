Farrukhabad (UP), Apr 14 (PTI) Two persons were killed on Monday after they were trapped under the debris of a wall that collapsed during excavation work in the Allanagar Barhpur area of Farrukhabad district, officials said.

According to police, excavation work was underway at a plot owned by Raghav Dubey, a resident of Adiyana, when a boundary wall of the adjoining plot belonging to a retired armyman collapsed suddenly.

Several workers were caught in the debris, they said.

Teams from the police and administration rushed to the site and launched a rescue operation, during which two workers -- Ishrat (50) and Ranjit (50) -- were taken out from under the rubble and rushed to the Lohia Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

District magistrate Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi, SP Alok Priyadarshi, and SDM Sadar Rajnikant visited the site and reviewed the situation, officials said.

Confirming the deaths, Priyadarshi said an investigation into the incident is underway.

