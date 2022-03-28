Sitapur (UP), Mar 28 (PTI) Two people were killed and four others injured when a speeding SUV hit them on the Sidhauli- Biswan road here, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the accident occurred late on Sunday when the SUV driver lost control over his vehicle and allegedly rammed into a motorcycle rider first and then mowed down an elderly person sleeping on the pavement.

The deceased were identified as Sarvesh (32) and Cheddu (65).

Their families were informed and the bodies sent for post-mortem examination, the police said.

The SUV also injured four others before turning turtle in a roadside ditch. The injured were admitted to the community health centre here, they said.

Three passengers in the SUV suffered minor injuries and were administered first aid, the police said.

Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and ordered probe and strict action against the accused, they said.

