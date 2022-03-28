Hyderabad, March 28: Five people were killed when a TSRTC bus hit a car after a tyre bust in Telangana's Kamareddy district on Monday.

The accident occurred near the Ghanpur (M) village of Machareddy mandal when a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus rammed into the car coming from the opposite direction.

Five occupants of the car were killed and a child was critically injured. According to police the collision occurred after one of the tyres of the bus burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle. Pune: 22-Year-Old Youth Killed Over Friendship With Girl in Shivne; 5 Including Girl Arrested.

The bus hit the car, coming from the opposite direction. The car then collided with a tree. The deceased include two women and a child. Another child, who was injured, was shifted to a local hospital where his condition is stated to be critical. Karnataka Shocker: Man Killed by 2 Friends Over Sarcastic Comment in Davanagere District; Arrested.

A police officer said the car was heading from Kamareddy side towards Karimnagar. The deceased were from Nizamabad district.

