Bhadohi (UP), Mar 17 (PTI) Two men were killed in Mangapatti village here after their bikes collided with each other, police said on Friday.

The victims were identified as Nebulal, 38, and Anant Lal, 60, Unj Police Station SHO Chhotak Yadav said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Seven-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted by Auto Driver Who Ferried Her to School Everyday in Ramnagar, Accused Arrested.

The SHO said that after the collision, their bikes got dragged for about 25 metres, injuring the two drivers severely.

Nebulal died in the district hospital where he was taken after the incident, while Anant Lal was referred to Varanasi, where he succumbed late in the night.

Also Read | Amruta Fadnavis Bribe Case: Designer Anishka Jaisinghani Accused of Offering Bribe to Maharashtra Deputy CM’s Wife Sent to Police Custody Till March 21.

Nebulal was a resident of Ramaipur village and Anant Lal lived in Ramdaspur village under Koirauna Police Station.

Bodies of both men were sent for post mortem examination, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)