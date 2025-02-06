Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Feb 6 (PTI) Two persons were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred on Ramgarh-Bokaro national highway near Murubanda village under Rajrappa police station area, they said.

Ramgarh SP Ajay Kumar said the two persons died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Sikandar Munda (47), who hailed from Purana Sirka village, and Pawan Kumar Mahto (38), a resident of Dabhatu village under Gola police station area, police said.

