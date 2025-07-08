Gumla (Jharkhand), Jul 8 (PTI) Two extremists of the banned Jharkhand Jan-Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a splinter group of the CPI (Maoist), were arrested with arms and ammunition from a forest in Jharkhand's Gumla district, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

A police team headed by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Chainpur was formed to take action after the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the district, Haris Bin Zaman, received an input that extremists were assembling in the Tati forest which comes under the jurisdiction of the Dumri police station.

Addressing a press conference here today, the SP said that the police team launched a search operation in the forest and arrested two JJMP activists identified as Pravin Ekka alias Adiya (28), a former Area Commander of JJMP, and Chotu Nayak (27).

A revolver with six rounds of ammunition, a country-made pistol, five live cartridges and two mobile phones were seized from their possession, the SP said.

A search operation was underway to apprehend other JJMP activists who managed to flee the area, the SP added.

