Itanagar, Apr 13 (PTI) Two members of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) were arrested on Thursday in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Tirap police personnel launched an operation and apprehended the two activists of ULFA(I) from their hideout at Horu Chingan village in Khonsa, he said.

Also Read | 'Decision-Making Highly Shaky, Flawed', Says Supreme Court on Karnataka Government Scrapping 4% Muslim Quota.

The rebels have been identified as self-styled second lieutenant Ranju Asom alias Himangshu Bhuyan, a resident of Assam's Udalguri district, and Orindom Asom alias Mahanta Baruah, who hails from Tinsukia.

Last week, ULFA (I) cadre Modon Asom surrendered before security forces.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: Surat Court To Pronounce Order on April 20 on Congress Leader’s Plea To Stay Conviction.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)