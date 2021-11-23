New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) A woman and a three-year-old girl died and two people sustained severe injuries when the driver of the autorickshaw they were in fell asleep on the wheel and the vehicle hit a truck in outer Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

Ratan Singh (40), his wife Suman (35), Sikha (35) and her daughter Anu were going home in Kamruddin Nagar from ISBT Anand Vihar in the autorickshaw on Sunday when the accident took place, the police said, adding that they are relatives and were returning from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh.

The driver of the three-wheeler dozed off and the vehicle collided with a truck in Jwalapuri, a senior police officer said.

The condition of Ratan Singh is stated to be fine and that of Sikha is critical. Suman and Anu died in the accident, the police said.

"We registered an FIR under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304 A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Paschim Vihar (West) police station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said.

The auto driver, Pushpraj Singh (25) of Gokalpuri, was arrested on the same day, he said.

