New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Two members of 'Thak-Thak' gang were apprehended on Saturday for allegedly stealing a bag of TMC MLA Vivek Gupta's wife from near a flyover in south Delhi, police said.

On Friday, the bag containing around Rs 2 lakh cash, a gold coin and documents belonging to Gupta's wife was stolen from her car near Defence Colony flyover in south Delhi, they said.

The TMC MLA from the Jorasanko constituency in West Bengal was staying at a hotel in Delhi's Lodhi Colony along with his wife.

The miscreants allegedly threw engine oil on the bonnet of their car and smoke started emanating out of the moving car, police said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Omprakash was patrolling on BRT road, where he met Gupta's wife, who told him that around 2.15 pm, when she along with her driver reached at Defence Colony flyover, a motorcyclist pointed towards a tyre of their car.

The driver then stopped the vehicle opposite a studio and got out to inspect the tyre. Meanwhile, another bike-borne person pointed towards the car's bonnet, he said.

Gupta's wife was feeling suffocated, she also got down from the vehicle, but later found that her bag containing Rs 1.86 lakh cash, an iPhone, a gold coin and documents were missing.

CCTV footage near the spot was analysed. On the basis of secret information, two persons on a motorcycle were spotted near Mahila Mangal, Dakshinpuri. The rider was asked to stop for checking, but they tried to flee, a senior police officer said.

"Police chased them and caught the duo. They have been identified as Rahul (24) and a 12-year-old juvenile. At their instance, a bag containing Rs 1.40 lakh cash, one gold coin, imported hand bags, credit card/debit card and IDs were recovered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to have stolen the bag from a car near a flyover on Friday, police added.

