Shimla, Jul 20 (PTI) Two people were electrocuted in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Wednesday evening, the state disaster management department said.

The incident took place at Nerwa in Chopal subdivison. Aman Sharma and Amar Singh died while working on an electric pole, it added.

Instant relief of Rs 10,000 each has been given to next of the kin of the dead, it added.

