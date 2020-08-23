Kota (Raj), Aug 23 (PTI) Two men, who had gone for fishing, were rescued in Rajasthan's Baran district on Sunday as they were stuck after heavy rains swelled the Parvati River, police said.

The men had ventured out on the banks of the river near Gaggach village in Nahargarh area on Saturday afternoon, they said.

Rakesh Harijan and Dhannalal Sahariya, both residents of Nahargarh, were saved after a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team, called from the district headquarters, started the rescue operation in coordination with the police, DSP and Circle Officer, Shahabad, Kajodmal said.

The locals had informed the police about the two men being stuck in the river around 10 am on Sunday.

The two were rescued with the help of ropes, the DSP added.

The downpour in adjoining Madhya Pradesh has caused water levels to rise in the Parvati and Kalisindh rivers in Baran and Jhalawar. Heavy rains have also disrupted the road connectivity between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, with water overflowing on the Itawa–Khatoli link route. Several vehicles were left stranded on either side of the bridge across the Parvati.

Amid the heavy inflow of water into the rivers, district administrations in Jhalawar, Baran, Kota have been put on alert mode to meet any eventuality.

In Jhalawar, 10 gates of Kalisindh Dam were opened on Sunday and 3,219 cusecs of water was released in intervals on Sunday. The Kalisindh is currently flowing at 314.30 metres. The water level of the dam has increased following rains in Madhya Pradesh, Junior Engineer at the dam, Prateek Baswal, said.

