Fatehpur/Mahoba (UP), Feb 9 (PTI) A POCSO court in Fatehpur has sentenced two men to 20-year imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old mentally challenged girl in 2016.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (POCSO) also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each on the convicts Dinesh and Santram, Assistant Government counsel Devesh Srivastava said.

The incident had taken place in a village in Hathgam area on December 22, 2016, he said.

In another case, Additional district Judge (POCSO-4) Parul Srivastava awarded 10 years imprisonment to Antabh Lodhi for raping a 16-year old girl on January 24, 2014 in city area. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.

In Mahoba, Additional District and Sessions Judge Santosh Kumar Yadav awarded 10 years imprisonment to Rohit Baghel for raping a 16-year old girl on February 7, 2018 in the city.The court also imposed a fine of Rs 13,000 on the convict.

