Moradabad (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) Two men here were stabbed to death by their friend following an argument while they were drinking, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 1 am in Katghar locality of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

Police have identified the accused as Sariq, who allegedly attacked Shahnawaz alias Bablu (35) and Junaid (30) with a knife following an altercation over wage payment. All the three used to work together as iron sheet cutters.

Shahnawaz died on the spot, while Junaid succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Katghar Station House Officer Sanjay Singh said, "Three separate teams have been dispatched to arrest the accused. Sariq will be arrested soon."

