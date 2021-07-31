Srinagar, Jul 31: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Namibian and Marsar and the general area of Dachigam this morning, following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at a search party of the forces, who retaliated. Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Pulwama.

In the exchange of firing, two militants were killed, the official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras were being ascertained.

Further details were awaited, the official added.

