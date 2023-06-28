Kota (RJ) Jun 28 (PTI) Two minor sisters who were out playing in the fields near their house drowned into a trough near Gudda dam Wednesday afternoon here in BUndi district, police said.

Sonia, 6, and Muskan, 4, both lived in Beganiya village of the Bundi district.

The two sisters were out playing around 3 pm when they approached a trough filled with rainwater on the foothill of Gudda dam and started bathing in it.

It is conjectured they slipped and fell inside the water body and could not come up, Basoli Police Station SHO Satyanarayan said.

Both were dead by the time their bodies were fished out half an hour later, he said.

The sisters belonged to the Kalbeliya tribe, a people who usually earn their living with their snake charming skills.

Their bodies were handed over to their family after a post mortem and a case of unnatural death was lodged in the matter, police said.

