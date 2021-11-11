Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) Two minors were detained here on Thursday for allegedly sexually abusing some of their fellow inmates at an orphanage, police said.

The incident took place at the orphanage located in the Kotwali police station area.

A complaint was received following which a case registered under the POCSO Act.

Two minors have been detained, Kotwali SHO Om Prakash said.

He said there are about 20 children in the orphanage and the matter is being investigated.

