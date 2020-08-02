Port Blair, Aug 2 (PTI) Two more persons died due to COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the toll in the Union Territory to seven, a senior official said on Sunday.

One is a 48-year-old man, and the other an 85-year-old woman, both residents of Port Blair, he said.

Also Read | Dawn, Pakistan News Channel, Hacked; Indian Tricolour With Happy Independence Day Message Surfaces on Screen (Watch Video).

At least 88 fresh cases were reported in the archipelago since Saturday, pushing the tally to 636.

Ten of them have recently returned to the state from Chennai, while the rest are those that have come in contact with other coronavirus-positive patients, the official said.

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 2,739 New COVID-19 Cases And 49 Deaths in Past 24 Hours: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 2, 2020.

Twelve people have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, he added.

The Union Territory currently has 403 active cases.

The total number of recoveries has climbed to 226. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)