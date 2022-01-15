One of the injured jawans being taken to hospital. (Photo/ANI)

Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 14 (ANI): Two more jawans of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) were injured in an IED blast carried out by Naxals near Kosronda camp in Kanker district on Friday.

As per Shalabh Sinha, Superintendent of Police, Kanker, injured jawans have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

The 33 Battalion of SSB was out for railway line protection duty and was patrolling the forest area under Tadoki police station limits when the Naxals set off the IED and the jawan sustained blast injuries, confirmed police. (ANI)

