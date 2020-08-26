Shimla, Aug 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 167 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the infection tally to 5,322, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 31 with two more fatalities.

The total number of active cases in the state stands at 1,428, Shimla Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

Also Read | Vishvendra Singh, Sachin Pilot Loyalist and Former Rajasthan Minister, Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Of the latest fatalities, one each was reported from Kangra and Chamba districts.

A 45-year-old woman of Pharer village in Palampur tehsil succumbed to the virus in Kangra's Tanda medical college Wednesday morning, a district official said.

Also Read | Sanjay Jadhav, Miffed Shiv Sena MP from Parbhani, Quits Seat.

She was admitted in the hospital with post surgical complications on August 12 and tested positive for COVID-19 on August 24.

Besides a 62-year-old man, who had tested positive in Chamba district, migrated out of the state and died in Punjab's Amritsar, a district official said.

Of the total fatalities linked to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, Mandi and Solan each account for maximum deaths (seven) followed by six in Kangra, four each in Hamirpur and Chamba, two in Shimla and one in Sirmaur.

The total COVID-19 fatality count in the hill state includes that of a 70-year-old Delhi woman, who had stayed at a factory guest house in Baddi in Solan. She died at the PGIMER in Chandigarh on April 2.

The state health department initially showed her death in its records but it stopped doing so later, stating that according to protocols, her death should be included in Chandigarh, where she had tested positive for the disease.

On the contrary, authorities in Chandigarh said the death of the woman should be included in the records of Himachal Pradesh, from where she was referred.

Of the 167 fresh cases, 58 were reported from Sirmaur, 29 from Solan, 16 from Bilaspur, 15 from Shimla, 13 from Chamba, 12 each from Una and Kullu, 11 from Kangra and one from Kinnaur, Dhiman said.

As many as 62 more COVID-19 patients-- 31 in Solan, 16 in Sirmaur, seven in Una, four in Chamba and two each in Mandi and Bilaspur-- have recovered from the infection, he said.

With this, the total number of recoveries in the state has risen to 3,810, Dhiman said, adding that 51 patients have migrated out of the state.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 404 followed by Sirmaur (197), Kangra (157), Bilaspur (122), Una (103), Mandi (97), Kullu (97), Chamba (96), Shimla (71), Hamirpur (59), Kinnaur (23) and Lahaul-Spiti (2), the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)