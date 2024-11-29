Chandigarh, Nov 29 (PTI) Police on Friday arrested two persons after a brief encounter from Haryana's Hisar in connection with a crude bomb blast outside two clubs in Chandigarh recently, officials said.

The explosion occurred outside two bar-cum-lounges, one of them owned by rapper Badshah, at Sector 26 in the early hours of Tuesday.

Also Read | Cyclone Fengal Update: Holiday Announced for Tamil Nadu Educational Institutions in 8 Districts; Check Complete List Here.

No casualties were reported in the incident. The bombs were lobbed outside 'De'Orra' and 'Seville' owned by Badshah by two unknown persons who came on a bike, police said.

During the probe by multiple agencies, two suspects -- Vinay (20) and Ajit Sehrawat (21) -- from different villages in Hisar district were identified, police said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Horror: Labelled As Witch, 50-Year-Old Woman Tied to Tree, Burnt With Hot Iron Rod for 2 Days To Free Her From Evil Spirit in Bundi.

On Friday, reliable information was received that both the accused were seen in the Sadar police station area in Hisar, police said.

Acting on the tip-off, a team from Chandigarh Police with the assistance of Haryana Police's Special Task Force (STF) zeroed-in on the accused and asked them to surrender.

However, they opened fire at the police party instead of surrendering, officials said.

The police fired back in self-defence in which both the accused sustained injuries on their legs and were sent to the Civil Hospital in Hisar, they added.

The accused were previously involved in another case, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)