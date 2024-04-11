Bijapur, Apr 11 (PTI) Two Naxalites, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, were arrested from Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, police said.

Hemla Hunga (41) and Punem Budhru (40) were nabbed by a team of personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force, its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), and the district force during a search in a forest between Bugdicheru and Gundam villages, a police official said.

Hunga was active as the head of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan (DAKMS), a frontal wing of Naxalites, and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh, while Budhru was an “improvised explosive device (IED) expert”, he said.

The two were allegedly involved in an attack on a police team in the Pegdapalli area of the district in April 2022, he added.

