Mumbai, Apr 12 (PTI) Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, two new facilities with a collective capacity of 375 beds have become functional in Worli area in Mumbai.

Additionally, the bed capacity of the dedicated COVID-19 health centre in the National Sports Complex is being expanded to 800 beds from 500, the Mumbai civic body said in a release on Monday.

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray virtually inaugurated the two new COVID-19 centres with the collective capacity of 375 beds in Worli, it said.

Of the two, a 150-bed dedicated COVID-19Health Centre is located at the Nehru Centre while a 225-bed COVID-19 Care Center is located at Poddar Hospital.

The civic body said the bed capacity of the dedicated COVID-19 health centre in the National Sports Complex is being augmented to 800 beds from 500 beds.

Once completed, a total of 1,175 beds will become available for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The civic body said 70 per cent of the total beds have oxygen supply facility.

Of the 5,27,119 COVID-19 cases in Mumbai as of Monday, 90,267 are active cases, as per the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

