Cuttack, Oct 8 (PTI) Justices Jaswant Singh and Arindam Sinha took oath as judges of the Orissa High Court here on Friday. Chief Justice S Muralidhar administered the oath to the new judges at a ceremony, which was attended by other judges of the court, the advocate general and few members of the bar, among others.

Justice Singh was transferred from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, while Justice Sinha from the Calcutta High Court.

With the joinings, the strength of the high court went up to 14, against a sanctioned strength of 22, albeit the Law Commission suggested having 27 judges.

Justice Sanjay Mishra was given a warm sendoff on Thursday upon his transfer to the Uttarakhand High Court.

