India News | Two Nigerians Held with Cocaine Worth Rs 9 Cr in Mumbai

The Mumbai police on Saturday arrested two Nigerian men and seized cocaine worth Rs 9 crore in the western suburb of Saki Naka, an official said.

Agency News PTI| Jan 06, 2024 06:32 PM IST
Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) The Mumbai police on Saturday arrested two Nigerian men and seized cocaine worth Rs 9 crore in the western suburb of Saki Naka, an official said.

Officials on patrolling duty intercepted Daniel Naymack (38) when he was found wandering suspiciously near Hansa Industrial Estate, the official said.

The accused was brought to the police station, where 88 capsules stuffed with cocaine were recovered from him, he said.

The contraband weighing 880 gm was valued at Rs 9 crore, the official said.

On interrogation, Naymack led the police to a hotel, from where police apprehended Joel Ramos (19), who had delivered the drugs, he said.

The duo have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official added.

    Currency Price Change

