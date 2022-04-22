Srinagar, Apr 22 (PTI) Militants on Friday shot at and injured two non-local labourers in the Nowgam area on the outskirts of the city, police said.

The injured persons were shifted to a hospital, a police official said.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, he said.

