Jammu, Mar 6 (PTI) Two alleged overground workers (OWGs) of terrorists were detained under the stringent Public Safety Act in Kathua and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

Public Safety Act (PSA) is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

Bhuttu, a resident of Dhanoparole in Billawar tehsil of Kathua, was apprehended and lodged in Udhampur district jail under PSA on the orders of the district magistrate, a police spokesman said.

The accused was a "hardcore" OGW involved in "illegal activities for the past few years", he said.

Manzoor Ahmed alias Furqan, a resident of Dalwah-Gool in Ramban, was also detained under PSA for his alleged involvement in anti-national and anti-social activities, the spokesman said.

Ahmed, an OGW, was evading arrest after necessary sanction was obtained for his detention under PSA in August last year, he said.

A special police team executed the PSA warrant against Ahmed, who's presently lodged in the Jammu district jail, the spokesman said.

