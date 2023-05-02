New Delhi/Barmer, May 2 (PTI) Two Pakistani men, suspected to be engaged in narcotics trafficking, were killed by the Border Security Force along the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan, official sources said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night along the Barmer front, they said.

About three kilograms of suspected drugs were seized following the interception, they added.

Rajasthan shares a nearly 1,036-kilometre-long boundary with Pakistan on India's western flank.

