India News | Two People Electrocuted to Death While Repairing Plywood Factory Shed in Haryana

Yamunanagar (Hry), May 28 (PTI) Two people repairing the shed of a plywood factory in a village here were electrocuted to death on coming in contact with high voltage electricity wires, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Khajuri village in the district, they said.

Another person present at the site was electrocuted too and was admitted to hospital in a critical condition, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Pradeep Kumar (26) and Arif (21), they added.

