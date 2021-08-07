Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 7 (ANI): Two people were injured in a blast that occurred on Friday late night in the Banihal area of Ramban district, according to Jammu and Kashmir police.

Speaking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police of Ramban district PD Nitya said, "Some suspected persons lobbed a grenade at a construction site of MG Construction Company at Gund area in Banihal between 11 pm-11.15 pm on Friday night wherein two persons including a child and an employee of the company were injured who were admitted in the Sub-District Hospital, Banihal."

Minutes after the incident, officials reached the spot. A joint search operation is going on by the police, military and para-military forces.

Further probe in the matter is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

