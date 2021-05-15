Ludhiana, May 15 (PTI) Unidentified car-borne persons allegedly shot dead two Punjab Police officers in Jagraon town, about 45 kilometres from here, on Saturday, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police G S Bains said Assistant Sub-Inspector Bhagwan Singh died on the spot while critically injured ASI Dalwinder Singh succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital.

Both were posted in the state's Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) in Jagraon.

Senior police officers, including Inspector General of Police Ludhiana range Nau Nihal Singh, rushed to the spot.

Police said assailants managed to escape after the incident, which took place near the new grain market.

