Guwahati, Sep 30 (PTI) Two earthquakes jolted parts of northeast early on Friday, an official report said.

One had its epicentre in the neighbouring country of Myanmar, the second in Manipur. A report by National Centre for Seismology said a 5.2-magnitude earthquake, with epicentre in Myanmar, was recorded at 3.52 am. It lay at a depth of 140 km.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman, Live-In Partner Booked For Selling Off Three Minor Daughters in Ujjain, Absconding.

Tremors were felt in Assam, including Guwahati.

The second 3.8-magnitude quake, with epicentre in Kamjong, Manipur, lay at a depth of 10 km.

Also Read | Mark Zuckerberg Says Meta Will Layoff More Employees & Freeze Hiring.

It was reported at 7.53 am, the report said.

No news of any loss of life or property was received from any location as yet.

The northeastern region falls in high seismic zone, making earthquakes a frequent occurrence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)