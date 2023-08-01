Hoshiarpur, Aug 1 (PTI) Punjab Public Works Department Minister Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday said the Mahilpur-Jaijon and the Mahilpur-Phagwara road projects will be undertaken at a cost of about Rs 25 crore.

The minister said the Mahilpur-Jaijon road will connect Punjab with Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | No Confidence Motion: Boost to BJP-Led NDA in Parliament As BJD To Support Modi Govt Over Delhi Services Bill, To Oppose INDIA's No Confidence Motion.

The condition of this important route was not in good shape as its last repair was done in May 2015, he said.

Singh informed that the work for strengthening this 15.12 km road will be completed soon. He said that the agency hired for this project would also take care of its maintenance for the next five years.

Also Read | Goa Shocker: Man Arrested For Attempting to Rape Girlfriend While Partying At Resort in Arpora.

The PWD minister said that the road connecting Mahilpur with Phagwara was also last repaired in May 2015.

The construction work of this 14.34 km road would also be completed in time, he said.

He also announced widening of roads from Garhshankar to Nangal and Garhshankar to Nawanshahr.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)