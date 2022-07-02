Palghar, Jul 2 (PTI) Two sanitary workers were killed after they were knocked down and ran over by a speeding car allegedly driven by a 16-year-old boy in Dahanu city in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Bharat Raut (55) and Venkesh Zop (38) who were engaged by the Dahanu Municipal Council for cleaning drainage.

"The duo had taken a shelter near a roadside wall as it was raining heavily in the evening. Suddenly, a speeding car driven rashly dashed the duo, killing them on the spot," a police officer said.

The car was driven by a 16-year-old boy who was its lone occupant, he said, adding that the teenager didn't suffer any injuries.

Further investigation is underway.

