New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Two sisters and an auto rickshaw driver have been arrested for allegedly robbing an elderly woman of her jewellery in south Delhi's Mehrauli, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Arti Rathor (30), Kiran Rathor (25) and Madan (59), all residents of Sultanpuri, they said.

According to a complaint filed by the victim, she had gone to get her spectacles fixed on December 25 last year when one of the accused women asked her about the way to Dhaula Kuan.

Later, two more women joined them. All the three offered to drop the victim at her destination, a senior police officer said.

The accused then asked the woman to remove her ornaments and keep them in a handkerchief to avoid police checking, he said.

The victim put her gold ring, a gold chain with pendant and earrings in the handkerchief and kept the same inside her purse. The accused then asked her to give the purse to them for safety.

When the complainant reached her destination, she found the jewellery missing from the purse, police said.

“During investigation, police analysed CCTV footages and identified the registration number of the auto rickshaw. Its owner was traced who disclosed that his auto plied on rental basis, following which the accused driver was apprehended from Sultanpuri,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Madan disclosed the names of the women involved in the incident.

Arti Rathor and Kiran Rathor were arrested from Sultanpuri. A gold chain with pendant, three mobile phones and an auto rickshaw were seized from their possession, police said.

“Both the sisters are experts in duping people, particularly elderly women, by using different methods. They roam around the Delhi-NCR region, select prospective victims, engage them in conversation and finally loot them,” the officer added.

