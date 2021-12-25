Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 25 (ANI): Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter in Shopian on Saturday.

According to Police, an encounter between terrorists and security forces started in the wee hours of Saturday in the Chowgam area of Shopian.

Also Read | Omicron Up to 70% Less Likely To Need Hospital Care Compared With Previous COVID-19 Variants: Report.

"Two unidentified terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttarakhand Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Brutally Thrashes 18-Year-Old Girl For Calling Him 'Uncle' in Sitarganj.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)