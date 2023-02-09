Jammu, Feb 9 (PTI) Two women inter-state drug smugglers were among four people arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba and Kishtwar districts on Thursday, officials said.

Intercepting a bus on the highway in Samba's Vijaypur area, a police team recovered 200 grams of heroin and Rs 24,920 lakh in cash from the two women, they said.

Also Read | Indian Citizenship Renounced by 2.25 Lakh People in 2022, Says Government Data.

The duo has been identified as Sheema alais Jhulfan and Chanchlo Sharief of Punjab. Both were arrested and a case registered against them.

The police also arrested a peddler, identified as Mohammad Iqbal Khanday, and supplier Shahnawaz Ahmed in Kishtwar, the officials said.

Also Read | Indian Firms Paying an Average Rs 8.2 Crore for Email-Driven Cyber Attack: Report.

They also seized heroin from the duo and registered a case against them.

So far, six drug suppliers, including three women, have been arrested within a month. Traps are being laid and raids conducted to track down the others involved in trafficking and supplying drugs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)