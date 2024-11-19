Aizawl, Nov 19 (PTI) Two women were arrested with heroin worth Rs 1.54 crore in east Mizoram's Champhai district on Monday, the Assam Rifles said.

The duo was held during a joint operation by personnel of the Assam Rifles and officials of the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department at Zote village in the district, it said.

A total of 220.13 gram of heroin was recovered from their possession, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The accused have been handed over to the excise and narcotics department for further legal proceedings, it added.

