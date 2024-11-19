Visakhapatnam, November 19: In a shocking incident in Andhra Pradesh, a 20-year-old Law student was allegedly sexually assaulted by her classmates, including her former boyfriend, in Visakhapatnam. The alleged incident came to light after the victim tried to die by suicide following continuous torment by the accused. Post this, the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused.

In her complaint, the victim said that one of the accused, with whom she shared a romantic relationship, sexually assaulted her at an isolated place in Vizag City on the pretext of discussing their relationship in August this year. As per the TOI report, she also told cops that a few days after the incident, the accused, who is also a classmate of hers, persuaded her to meet him again. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Murdered by Uncle in Tirupati District, CM Chandrababu Naidu Warns of Stern Action.

When the victim met the accused, he took her to his friend’s house at Daba Gardens locality in the city, where he once again sexually assaulted her. As per the report, the accused's friends arrived at the house and began filming the intimate moments between the victim and her boyfriend. The complainant said that the trio later blackmailed her and even sought sexual favours from her.

The victim also said that when she informed her boyfriend about the same, he took his friends' side. She also claimed that the trio sexually assaulted her in the same house and even filmed the assault. A police official said that the trio forced the victim by threatening to circulate her videos if she refused their sexual demands. As she was unable to bear the sexual harassment from the trio, the victim attempted suicide but was saved by her father. Nandyal Shocker: Man Kills Daughter-in-Law After She Refuses to Have Sex With Him in Andhra Pradesh.

Acting on her complaint, the police arrested all four accused. Meanwhile, further investigation in connection with the incident is underway.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

