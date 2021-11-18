Jamshedpur, Nov 18 (PTI) Two women labourers were on Thursday crushed to death at a factory in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district when a heavy bundle of paper roll fell on them, a police officer said.

The incident occurred at a paper mill at Jamdol village in Chakulia police station area of the district, he said.

A huge bundle of paper roll fell on the women labourers during the course of their work, said officer-in-charge of Chakulia police station, Varun Yadav.

Both of them were rushed to a hospital at Ghatshila, where doctors declared them "brought dead", the officer said.

The victims have been identified as Urmila Patar (30) and Sarswati Patar (50), he said, adding that the workers in the factory have blamed the management for "lack of safety norms" at the mill.

