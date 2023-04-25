Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 25 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was among two killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car in the Sikhaida area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Tuesday.

Imran (20) and 15-year-old Gulshad were on their way to Jansath from Nirana village when their motorcycle was hit on the Khatima-Panipat highway, Sikhaida police station SHO Dharmendra Kumar said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the car driver has been arrested, Kumar added.

