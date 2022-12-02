Ambala, Dec 2 (PTI) A two-year-old child was crushed to death by a truck here, said police on Friday.

The incident took place when the mother of the child was alighting from a bus at Kalka chowk carrying her son in her arms.

As soon as she got down, she was hit by a truck coming from behind and was thrown off to the other side of the road. Her son came under the truck, said police,

The woman, identified as Somvati, was a resident of Gobindgarh in Punjab and had come to Ambala city to see a doctor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)